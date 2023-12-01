Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAAS

In trading on Friday, shares of Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.82, changing hands as high as $16.20 per share. Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.41 per share, with $19.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.18.
