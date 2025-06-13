Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OVV

In trading on Friday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.69, changing hands as high as $57.38 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $42.35 per share, with $67.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.56.

