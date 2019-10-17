Markets
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.17, changing hands as high as $76.59 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Oshkosh Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OSK's low point in its 52 week range is $51.42 per share, with $86.4508 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.51.

