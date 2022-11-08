Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.98, changing hands as high as $22.11 per share. Oak Street Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.29 per share, with $45.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.69.

