Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ORAN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Orange (Symbol: ORAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.26, changing hands as high as $11.34 per share. Orange shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORAN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.81 per share, with $13.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.30.

