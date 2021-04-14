Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ORA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.73, changing hands as high as $79.46 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $53.44 per share, with $128.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.56.

