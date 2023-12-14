Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ORA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.63, changing hands as high as $77.67 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $58.73 per share, with $94.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.23.

