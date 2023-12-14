Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ON

In trading on Thursday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.47, changing hands as high as $86.33 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $59.61 per share, with $111.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.19. The ON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

