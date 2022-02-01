Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMFL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.72, changing hands as high as $47.75 per share. Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMFL's low point in its 52 week range is $40.50 per share, with $51.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.