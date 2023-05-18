Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMF

In trading on Thursday, shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.20, changing hands as high as $37.55 per share. OneMain Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.77 per share, with $46.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.74.

