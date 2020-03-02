Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMAB

In trading on Monday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (Symbol: OMAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.14, changing hands as high as $54.00 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $42.17 per share, with $67.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.