Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OMAB

December 06, 2024 — 11:36 am EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (Symbol: OMAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.47, changing hands as high as $72.37 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $59.08 per share, with $90.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.30.

