Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OFG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.91, changing hands as high as $27.32 per share. OFG Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.34 per share, with $30.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.23.

