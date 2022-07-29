Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ODFL

In trading on Friday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $301.14, changing hands as high as $304.34 per share. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ODFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ODFL's low point in its 52 week range is $231.31 per share, with $373.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.51. The ODFL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

