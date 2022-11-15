Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OCSL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.94, changing hands as high as $7.00 per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OCSL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.8646 per share, with $7.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.96.
