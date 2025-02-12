Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OBDC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.29, changing hands as high as $15.31 per share. Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.98 per share, with $16.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.30.

