Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NYT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.09, changing hands as high as $32.10 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.34 per share, with $36.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.