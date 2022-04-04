Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NYT

In trading on Monday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.54, changing hands as high as $47.04 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $37.27 per share, with $56.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.74.

