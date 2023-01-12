Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NYCB

In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.45, changing hands as high as $9.51 per share. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYCB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.1703 per share, with $13.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.