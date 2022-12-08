Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NXPI

In trading on Thursday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.40, changing hands as high as $171.87 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $132.08 per share, with $234.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.47. The NXPI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

