Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.26, changing hands as high as $74.34 per share. Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.94 per share, with $77.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.