Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWL

In trading on Monday, shares of Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.94, changing hands as high as $17.03 per share. Newell Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.93. The NWL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

