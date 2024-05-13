Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWL

In trading on Monday, shares of Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.27, changing hands as high as $8.38 per share. Newell Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.495 per share, with $11.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.30.

