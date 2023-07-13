Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWG

In trading on Thursday, shares of NatWest Group PLC (Symbol: NWG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.43, changing hands as high as $6.53 per share. NatWest Group PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NWG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.705 per share, with $7.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.50.
