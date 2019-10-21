Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NWBI

In trading on Monday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.13, changing hands as high as $17.55 per share. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.46 per share, with $18.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.52.

