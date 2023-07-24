Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NVST

In trading on Monday, shares of Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.74, changing hands as high as $35.78 per share. Envista Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVST's low point in its 52 week range is $31.20 per share, with $43.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.73.

