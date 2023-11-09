Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NVMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nova Ltd (Symbol: NVMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.24, changing hands as high as $108.38 per share. Nova Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVMI's low point in its 52 week range is $79.21 per share, with $131.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.58.

