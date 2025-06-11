Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.64, changing hands as high as $12.65 per share. Nu Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.01 per share, with $16.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.61.

