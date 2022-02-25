Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTUS

In trading on Friday, shares of Natus Medical Inc. (Symbol: NTUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.20, changing hands as high as $27.70 per share. Natus Medical Inc. shares are currently trading up about 14.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTUS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.309 per share, with $29.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.49.

