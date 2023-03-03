Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTR

In trading on Friday, shares of Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.99, changing hands as high as $83.29 per share. Nutrien Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTR's low point in its 52 week range is $69.155 per share, with $117.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.81.

