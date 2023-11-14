Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NTCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Natura & Co Holding SA (Symbol: NTCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.81, changing hands as high as $6.03 per share. Natura & Co Holding SA shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTCO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.61 per share, with $7.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.94.

