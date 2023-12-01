Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSSC

In trading on Friday, shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.80, changing hands as high as $31.13 per share. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSSC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.76 per share, with $41.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.00.
