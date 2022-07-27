Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.11, changing hands as high as $106.09 per share. Insperity Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $83.94 per share, with $129.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.25.

