Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $244.35, changing hands as high as $245.57 per share. Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSC's low point in its 52 week range is $201.63 per share, with $277.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $245.04. The NSC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

