Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NPI

In trading on Monday, shares of Northland Power Inc (TSX: NPI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.74, changing hands as high as $40.38 per share. Northland Power Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.95 per share, with $47.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.91.

