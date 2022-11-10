Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.06, changing hands as high as $24.82 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.47 per share, with $45.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.