Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.49, changing hands as high as $14.72 per share. NOV Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOV's low point in its 52 week range is $8.68 per share, with $18.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.