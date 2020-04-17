Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOMD

In trading on Friday, shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.31, changing hands as high as $20.38 per share. Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOMD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.08 per share, with $23.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.36.

