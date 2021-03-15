Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOK

In trading on Monday, shares of Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as high as $4.39 per share. Nokia Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOK's low point in its 52 week range is $2.34 per share, with $8.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.34.

