Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOBL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: NOBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.45, changing hands as high as $69.81 per share. ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOBL's low point in its 52 week range is $48.615 per share, with $76.585 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.