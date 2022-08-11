Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NOBL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares ETF (Symbol: NOBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.56, changing hands as high as $93.39 per share. ProShares shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOBL's low point in its 52 week range is $81.78 per share, with $99.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.54.

