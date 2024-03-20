Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NNI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.40, changing hands as high as $90.70 per share. Nelnet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NNI's low point in its 52 week range is $81.67 per share, with $101.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.50.

