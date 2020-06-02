Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NMR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nomura Holdings Inc Adr American Depositary Shares (Symbol: NMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.52, changing hands as high as $4.58 per share. Nomura Holdings Inc Adr American Depositary Shares shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.05 per share, with $5.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.55.

