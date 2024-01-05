Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NLY

In trading on Friday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.03, changing hands as high as $19.23 per share. Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NLY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5201 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.17.
Also see: The Ten Biggest ETFs
BENF market cap history
SRZN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.