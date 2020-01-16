Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NLSN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.07, changing hands as high as $22.31 per share. Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLSN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.94 per share, with $27.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.19. The NLSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

