Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.95, changing hands as high as $70.94 per share. National Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.98 per share, with $79.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.04.

