Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NGHC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National General Holdings Corp (Symbol: NGHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.78, changing hands as high as $20.83 per share. National General Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGHC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.8201 per share, with $25.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.