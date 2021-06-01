Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NFE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.91, changing hands as high as $44.62 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.4754 per share, with $65.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.43.

