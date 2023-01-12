Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEWR

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.53, changing hands as high as $58.46 per share. New Relic Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.75 per share, with $110.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.46.

