Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEOG

In trading on Friday, shares of Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.46, changing hands as high as $17.51 per share. Neogen Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEOG's low point in its 52 week range is $10.49 per share, with $28.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.